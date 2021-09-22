= Bathrooms in Malibu High’s new classroom wing get hit by Tik Tok vandals.

= The school principals are asking parents to check with their kids … who did this??
= The city parks commission is divided about what to do with invasive weeds in a ravine.
= Alex Villanueva is telling the commission with legal power to call him in … go pound sand.
= The US government seizure of a Malibu mansion will pay for Covid vaccine in poor countries.
= And water use in the area just north of Malibu is up 9 percent … in the drought.
