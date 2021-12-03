KBUU Newswire - Early Headlines - Fri Dec 3 - PCH Signals Out in SM - Malibu Death Toll Up One - Malibu Middle School May Be Outbreak Site
-
- Updated
- 0
=. Signals out PCH at Calif Incline - traffic towards Malibu jammed at Lincoln.
=. The Covid death toll in our local community goes up.
=. Malibu Middle School is listed as a possible Covid outbreak site.
=. Last nights winter concert was moved outdoors … a precautionary move.
=. US Dept of Energy wants to keep coastal nuke power.
=. US Dept of Energy may have bungled the demolition of contaminated buildings … dust billowing into the air at a hazmat 20 miles upwind of Malibu.
===
You can hear the news live every morning until 9:30 on KBUU.
FM 99.1 in westerrn Malibu.
Also: streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Between 9:30 and 2 ... you can hear the newscast playback loop on KBU2. That's on FM 99.1 HD2 in your car, or streaming at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
If humanly possible, the KBUU NewsScript is usually published at around midday at www.radiomalibu.net
