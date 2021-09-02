= The man who attacked a family with a machete “should not have been on the beach.”
= The sheriff’s office says he had attacked a deputy with a knife … but freed by the DA.
= Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he’s a democrat … then calls Democrats the party of racist white privilege.
= Joe Edmiston may tap state fire risk reduction money to build a campground at Bluffs Park.
= Edmiston’s Coastal Conservancy has been put in charge of state fire risk reduction money … and KBUU News has obtained his plans.
= The Chili Cookoff starts tonight with a gala fundraiser … big crowds arrive tomorrow.
