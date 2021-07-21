Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...

= California’s FAIR plan is ordered to offer comprehensive fire insurance in high fire risk areas.
= That may reduce fire insurance costs for Malibu homeowners.
= The city council will try to set a policy on homelessness issues tonight.
= Malibu’s air quality takes a hit due to the statewide electrical shortage.
= And we will bring you up to date on the drought … Malibu’s water supply … and a proposed desalinization plant.
