= The fourth wave … the Delta variant … sweeping across the LA region.
= Just two days after storm related blackouts … Malibu may run out of electricity tonight.
= Malibu’s school district gets good news from Moodys … it may be able to get a cheaper mortgage.
= te US Coast Guard breaks ground on a chopper base at the Point Mugu Naval Station.
= And the Secret Service is trying to find a house in Malibu … for its security detail for the president’s son … your new neighbor.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
