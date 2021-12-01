KBUU Newswire - Morning Headlines - Wed Dec 1- Vax Letter Rejected - Wagner Affidavit Investigation Decision
=. Malibu may be cold and fogged in overnight … but it is blowing and warm up the hill.
=. 88 people in line to testify against mandatory kid vaccinations at the local schools.
=. The city council has no jurisdiction … and decides not to try to tell the school board what to do.
=. It was after midnight last night before the city council got to the political issue of the year.
=. The Wagner Affidavit … will be released … at some point … as reaction is already coming in.
=. Moondoggie is now 87 years old … and he is missing … may be wandering the streets in Venice.
