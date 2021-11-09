= A mild Santa Ana .. winds to 35 at times and in places tomorrow night.
= A Zoomroom full of Malibu parents who don’t want their kids vaccinated.
= The Wagner affidavit investigation is out … the city attorney won’t give KBUU a copy.
= He calls it attorney client privilege … the state constitution says it belongs to the public.
= An eight foot high hand fliupping a peace sign on Cross Creek Road.
= Epic waves this morning … Mo says … 3 to 6 feet with spray off the top.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
