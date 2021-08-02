= It’s going to hit 107 degrees in parts of the San Fernando Valley
= More than 14 hundred cases now … in Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains … altogether.
= St John’s Hospital in Santa Monica is overloaded … the ICU is packed with coronavirus patients.
= Minibikes that were quite literally louder than jet engines … dozens swarm Malibu.
= A real estate developer as thwarted in his drive to build houses in Tuna Canyon.
= Now … he’s identified as failing to clear his land of weeds … homeless encampments … and other very real fire threats.
