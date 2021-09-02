The MRCA boss has been handed control of fire risk reduction money flowing from Sacramento to the Santa Monica Mountains area, and now it has come up with a plan to reduce fire hazards at many of its properties across the Santa Monica Mountains. In the name of reducing risks, MRCA wants to build a campground at Bluffs Park, a park at at the end of a road that fire trucks can't get up in Puerco Canyon, and a new beach parking lot just west of Broad Beach.
KBUU has the exclusive details.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/mrca-controlling-state-fire-prevention-funds-for-malibu-area-wants-to-use-it-on-bluffs-park-campground-puerco-canyon-park-and-new-beach-parking-lots-amongst-homes/
