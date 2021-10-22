= High surf warning … from the west up to 7 feet today … up to 10 feet Sunday,
= Malibu predicted to get more than an inch of rain during the day Monday.
= The Santa Monica school board will wait … and let the state require Covid shots.
= Alex Villanueva again thumbs his nose at the Civilian Oversight Commission.
= Rather than testify about gangs of deputies within his department … he trolls a political enemy.
= The teen who killed a woman after speeding through Malibu in his Lamborginini gets five months in prison camp.
