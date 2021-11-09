Malibu and Santa Monica are both gearing up for another L A County hearing on the Malibu school district divorce … tomorrow night on the Internet. Santa Monica Superintendent Ben Drati is again using taxpayer money … including taxpayer money from Malibu … to campaign for Santa Monica and against Malibu.
https://www.radiomalibu.net/sm-district-again-using-malibu-tax-money-to-beat-up-on-malibu-school-district-drive/
