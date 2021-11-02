= The Cliffside Drive cliff collapse is still moving … the backyard of a house gets red tagged.
= A bitterly divided Planning Commission squabbles over who gets to be the chairman.
= And they recommend that the Dark Skies ordinance be pout off a year for homeowners … but not so long for businesses.
= Mark Wetton is announced as the next city planning commissioner appointment ... sort of.
= A homeless encampment in Brentwood is cleared … but homeless campers are back in eastern Malibu.
= And the LA Marathon makes a U-turn this Sunday …. and won’t end in Santa Monica.
These stories and more here on Malibu's Only Local Daily News.
Local news reruns continuously until 2pm on KBU2 Radio, in your car on FM 99.1 HD-2, and streaming at s7.viastreaming.com/6500
Major stories posted at www.radiomalibu.net later in the day.
