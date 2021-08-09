Another Malibu resident has died of Covid. The City of Malibu has announced "several" Covd-19 cases among city employees … but offers no details if this is a Covid cluster or coincidence. And the SMMUSD school district wants all district employees vaccinated, and all kids to wear masks on campus this fall.
DETAILS --- CLICK HERE: https://www.radiomalibu.net/scant-details-on-city-hall-covid-cases-as-school-chief-wants-all-staff-vaccinated/
