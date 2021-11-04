= Two deputies injured yesterday … arresting a man with a gun at Surfrider Beach.
= The sheriff says he doesn't have enough deputies due to vaccination requirements.
= His top official in Malibu says there has been no reduction in force here.
= Plans for overhead signs on PCH may be good for public safety .. bad for public views.
= Plans to keep a huge polluting petrochemcial reservoir that supplies Malibu are in the air.
