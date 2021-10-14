= That burned-out bus on PCH is still there … but it has been pushed out of the way and traffic is much better.
= Santa Anas arrive tonight … Red Flag level winds will arrive tomorrow morning.
= Wind gusts up to 45 miles an hour predicted for tomorrow … but no intentional blackouts are in the cards.
= Will Malibu get more smog from the jammed ships in the ports??? The president takes action … but running the ports 24/7 might not help.
= It may be the most climatic battle between LA and San Francisco ever … but tonight’s elimination game may be a boring pitchers duel.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News
