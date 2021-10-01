KBUU Newswire Friday Oct 1 - Bad crash PCH at Cal Incline, westbound delays
-
- Updated
- 0
= At 8am: 77 degrees at Corral Canyon Rd, 40 at Malibu Creek campground.
= The governor may order mandatory kid vaccinations statewide.
= It’s not just Covid … it’s threats from some members of the public.
= Santa Monica school board members are going to stay behind closed doors.
= More human smuggling up the coast.
= And for the second year .. no ice rink in Santa Monica.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- No Camping Ordinance Formally Adopted
- Vaccine Mandate for Students to be Discussed in October Meeting
- Facing Life’s Barriers
- KBUU Newswire Friday Oct 1 - Bad crash PCH at Cal Incline, westbound delays
- Public Safety Expo Set for Saturday
- Malibu Triathlon Returns to Zuma Beach After Year on Hold
- Historic Climate Action Bill Becomes Law
- KBUU Newswire Thu Sept 30
Most Popular
Articles
- People: Dog’s Best Friend
- Work Begins on $51 Million PCH Retaining Walls
- Vaccines Mandated for LA County Bars, Nightclubs, Breweries and More
- Local Hairdresser and Philanthropist Bernie Safire Has Died
- Malibu Scene: Back to the Old Hollywood Style
- One Year Extension Granted for Dark Sky Compliance
- Marking 12 Years Since the Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson
- Malibu Votes to Keep Newsom
- Friends of Malibu Urgent Care 20th Anniversary Celebration
- From the Publisher: A Little Bit Dishonest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.