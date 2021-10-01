= At 8am: 77 degrees at Corral Canyon Rd, 40 at Malibu Creek campground.
= The governor may order mandatory kid vaccinations statewide.
= It’s not just Covid … it’s threats from some members of the public.
= Santa Monica school board members are going to stay behind closed doors.
= More human smuggling up the coast.
= And for the second year .. no ice rink in Santa Monica.
