= A few parents are really angry over the SMMUSD vaccination decision.
= That horrible Malibu smog last week can be blamed partly on dozens of ships anchored off the ports.
= Bright lights and big delays on PCH this week … a cliff is being stabilized.
= A Malibu brushfire makes 60 Minutes … Tuna Canyon put out by amazing chopper work.
= Surf’s up … 3 to 5 … we’ve got a swell …
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
