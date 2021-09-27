= One person hit and injured by a car … but the Triathlon is deemed a success.

= A few parents are really angry over the SMMUSD vaccination decision.
= That horrible Malibu smog last week can be blamed partly on dozens of ships anchored off the ports.
= Bright lights and big delays on PCH this week … a cliff is being stabilized.
= A Malibu brushfire makes 60 Minutes … Tuna Canyon put out by amazing chopper work.
= Surf’s up … 3 to 5 … we’ve got a swell …
