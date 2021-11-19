=. Red Flag Warnings likely Sunday and Monday … but no power cuts planned for Malibu.
=. 14 employees are fired by the Santa Monica Malibu School District ...vaccine refusal suspected.
=. A Malibu lawyer may short circuit the school district independence drive ...
= Kevin Shenkman files a petition to give Malibu a voting district ... but still within the Santa Monica school district.
=. Malibu has to make a choice … and Caltrans wants to know what you think …
=. Major PCH delays for a year … or keep Big Rock beach residents awake at night for half that time.
=. Time to plant trees ... 5 thousand saplings are looking to a little compost ... water ... and your help.
