= The Malibu Covid 19 death toll goes up by one … over the weekend.
= Several workers at Malibu City Hall have the disease … but we do not know if this is a workplace outbreak.
= No word form the city what department is affected … or if other employees or members of the public were exposed.
= After 8 years .. the battle over PCBs at Malibu High School is over.
= Add 950 thousand dollars in plaintiffs attorneys fees to the millions spent in a fight that did not need to happen.
