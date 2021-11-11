Malibu may have been given a break by a panelist on the committee that is evaluating the city's petition to break Malibu off of the Santa Monica dominated school board. The only substantive action at Wednesday night's meeting of the LA County Office of Education committee was a request by board member Charles Davis for an explanation from the county's consultant, about why Malibu's financial plans for the complicated split have not been analyzed.  MORE
