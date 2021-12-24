Dec. 1 | Grand Theft
An estimated $1,223 worth of electronic tobacco products were stolen from the 76 Gas station on PCH. The victim described the suspect as a white male, approximately 16-years-old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants. The suspect then entered the passenger seat of a four-door sedan and drove North on Corral Canyon Road. The victim said the suspect stole an estimated 68 electronic cigarettes.
Dec. 1 | Damaged Property
The Malibu Equestrian Park was vandalized, and the damage was estimated to cost $600 to repair. The victim said around six juvenile males vandalized the men’s restroom. The soap dispenser, the towel dispenser, and the sink faucet were damaged.
Dec. 2 | Vandalism
A mailbox at Malibu Pacific Church on Malibu Canyon Road was vandalized. The victim reviewed the security footage and said the suspect drove into the parking lot and attempted to pry open the box. The suspect did not gain entry. However, they left several pry marks. The suspect was described as a male, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a blue hat, blue jacket, and black jeans driving a silver SUV.
Dec. 8 | Fraud Alert
A vehicle parked on Winding Way was broken into and ransacked. The victim went hiking and wasn’t aware that her credit cards were stolen until her husband notified her of the fraudulent charges. The victim received a fraud email and text alert that her credit cards were used at multiple retail locations, including Bloomingdales, Nordstrom Rack, and Saks Fifth Avenue. All charges have been reversed, and the cards have been canceled. There was no sign of forced entry or damage to her vehicle.
Dec. 8 | Cosmetic Theft
An estimated $6,010 worth of cosmetic products were stolen from Sephora on Cross Creek Road. The victim said four females entered the Sephora carrying reusable bags while one stood outside the door on lookout. The employees were trying to greet and offer assistance, but the suspects continued to ignore the employees and fill their bags with products. The suspects left the store without paying and drove away in a silver or white four-door sedan.
Dec. 10 | iPhone Theft
An iPhone was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked near the Ralphs on Malibu Colony Plaza. The victim said he left his phone underneath clothing in the front passenger seat, left his vehicle unlocked, and upon return, his iPhone was missing. The iPhone was worth $400.
