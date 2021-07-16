On Monday, July 12, the City of Malibu released a statement updating the public on the ongoing investigation into allegations reported in a December 2020 affidavit from former mayor Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner.
Allegations put forth in the affidavit allege corruption at City Hall among staff members and former council members, although details and evidence were sparse.
“On April 12, 2021, the city engaged attorneys Evan Jenness and George Newhouse to investigate the allegations asserted in the affidavit of Jefferson Wagner and report back to the city council on their findings and provide appropriate legal advice,” the city statement detailed. “On July 8, 2021, Ms. Jenness and Mr. Newhouse provided a second update on the status of the investigation to the appointed client representatives, Council Members Karen Farrer and Bruce Silverstein. According to counsel, they have interviewed numerous witnesses and are presently evaluating the information received from those witnesses. They continue to identify additional witnesses and documents that bear on the factual and legal issues raised in the investigation.
“While interviews have been conducted and documents obtained, the investigation is still ongoing,” the city’s statement continued. “Ms. Jenness and Mr. Newhouse anticipate concluding the investigation within the next few months.”
