In the week from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 22, an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 were reported among Malibu residents, bringing the total number of cases recorded in Malibu up to 718 since the virus began to spread locally last spring.
The total number of deaths attributed to the virus in Malibu remained at 11.
In total, 7,601 Malibu residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning 11 residents were vaccinated since the latest count. However, vaccine data from the LA County Department of Public Health has only been updated through Nov. 14. As of that date, 5,687 students in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
One case of the virus was reported at Webster Elementary among students or staff as of Tuesday, Nov. 23; in total, across Malibu’s three public school campuses, two additional students and/or staff members were in quarantine (both at Malibu Middle/High school). Those numbers stood in contrast to the 21 COVID-19 cases and 214 quarantines reported at Santa Monica school campuses as of Tuesday.
