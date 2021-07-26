During the COVID-19 pandemic, churches and places of worship had at times been ordered to close to the public and engage with their communities in new ways. Many have been providing services, gatherings, prayer and song through Zoom and livestreams on Sundays and throughout the week.
After months of adapting to the new normal, faith-based services are again allowed to organize in person with modifications and limited capacity, but continue to provide outdoor as well as remote services. In Malibu, many faith communities are currently providing virtual and on-site services.
Calvary Chapel Malibu
30237 Morning View Drive
(Juan Cabrillo Elementary School)
Sunday 10 a.m.
Wednesday 7 p.m. mid-week study is currently meeting over Zoom only.
Website: calvarychapelmalibu.com
Chabad of Malibu
22943 Pacific Coast Highway
310.456.6588
Masks are required and may be provided if forgotten. Social distancing and capacity limits will be enforced. Fill out an online health screening at jewishmalibu.com before attendance.
Friday Evening: Mincha 10 minutes after Candle Lighting, followed by Kabbalat Shabbat
Saturday: 9 a.m. Kabbalah on the Parsha
10 a.m. Shabbat morning services
11 a.m. Torah reading
12:30 p.m. Kiddush Luncheon
Sunday: 9 a.m. Followed by light breakfast
Website: jewishmalibu.com
First Church of Christ, Scientist Malibu
28635 Pacific Coast Highway
Sunday services are being held outside on the patio at 10 a.m.
Website: christiansciencemalibu.com
Malibu Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses
32057 Pacific Coast Highway
310.457.8300
Malibu Gathering Church
6425 Busch Drive
Sunday 10 a.m. Facebook livestream: facebook.com/groups/153649056263
Website: malibugathering.org
According to the website, Sunday’s service and midweek Zoom calls can be seen on Facebook.
Malibu Hindu Temple
1600 Las Virgenes Canyon Road
Calabasas, CA 91302
818.880.5552
The temple is open for in-person walk-in services only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some services will be adjusted to limit indoor time; outdoor services will continue as usual.
Website: malibuhindutemple.org
Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue
24855 Pacific Coast Highway
310.456.2178
Sabbat on the Beach Fridays at 7 p.m.
Traditional Shabbat prayer with Cantor Marcelo on Saturdays 9 to 10:15 a.m. Livestream on Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001034607811
For upcoming events, visit: mjcs.org
Malibu Pacific Church
3324 Malibu Canyon Road
310.456.1611
On-site service outdoors with masks, Sundays 10 a.m.
Online Service ,10 a.m.
Website: malibupacific.church/online
According to the website, a typical onsite service lasts about 60 minutes and provides a mix of contemporary and traditional music and has a practical sermon. The online service lasts about 45 minutes and provides a variety of worship experiences that encourages engagement through digital medium.
Malibu United Methodist Church
30128 Morning View Drive
310.589.0053
Sundays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Worship in the courtyard
RSVP to attend: rsvp.church/r/a3uxB2f5
Website: malibuumc.org
Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church
3625 Winter Canyon Road
310.456.2361
In person and Zoom services
Saturdays 5 p.m. in church
Sundays 8 a.m. in church
10 a.m. in church (Zoom link available from cvespe@olmalibu.org)
12:30 p.m. in church
Website: olmalibu.org
According to the OLM website, there are no capacity limitations and masks are optional for those who are vaccinated and required for those who aren’t. They will not be verifying vaccinations upon return. OLM is offering a social distancing space of three feet inside for those who prefer with caution upon return. Communion will be in the form of break and reception.
Serra Retreat
3401 Serra Road
310.456.6631
According to the center’s website: You may to visit the grounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for personal prayer and relaxation. No reservation is needed. Weekend visits to the grounds are by appointment only. Please call during the week so they can notify the gatehouse.
Website: serraretreat.com
St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church
28211 Pacific Coast Highway
310.457.7966
Sundays 8 a.m. online facebook.com/staidanmalibu/videos/
10 a.m. in person
Website: staidanschurch.org
Waveside Church
6955 Fernhill Drive
310.774.1927
On-site and online services
Sundays 10:10 a.m. online
Tuesdays Waveside Recovery 7 p.m. via Zoom #233 838 558.
Website: wavesidechurch.com
This listing is up to date based on information available online as of Tuesday, July 20. It will be updated at malibutimes.com if information changes.
