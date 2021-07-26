Malibu United Methodist Church Collection
Samantha Bravo / TMT

During the COVID-19 pandemic, churches and places of worship had at times been ordered to close to the public and engage with their communities in new ways. Many have been providing services, gatherings, prayer and song through Zoom and livestreams on Sundays and throughout the week. 

After months of adapting to the new normal, faith-based services are again allowed to organize in person with modifications and limited capacity, but continue to provide outdoor as well as remote services. In Malibu, many faith communities are currently providing virtual and on-site services. 

Calvary Chapel Malibu

30237 Morning View Drive

(Juan Cabrillo Elementary School)

Sunday 10 a.m.

Wednesday 7 p.m. mid-week study is currently meeting over Zoom only.

Website: calvarychapelmalibu.com

 

Chabad of Malibu

22943 Pacific Coast Highway

310.456.6588

Masks are required and may be provided if forgotten. Social distancing and capacity limits will be enforced. Fill out an online health screening at jewishmalibu.com before attendance.

Friday Evening: Mincha 10 minutes after Candle Lighting, followed by Kabbalat Shabbat

Saturday: 9 a.m. Kabbalah on the Parsha

10 a.m. Shabbat morning services

11 a.m. Torah reading 

12:30 p.m. Kiddush Luncheon

Sunday: 9 a.m. Followed by light breakfast

Website: jewishmalibu.com

 

First Church of Christ, Scientist Malibu

28635 Pacific Coast Highway

Sunday services are being held outside on the patio at 10 a.m.

Website: christiansciencemalibu.com

 

Malibu Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses

32057 Pacific Coast Highway

310.457.8300

 

Malibu Gathering Church

6425 Busch Drive

Sunday 10 a.m. Facebook livestream: facebook.com/groups/153649056263

Website: malibugathering.org

According to the website, Sunday’s service and midweek Zoom calls can be seen on Facebook. 

 

Malibu Hindu Temple

1600 Las Virgenes Canyon Road

Calabasas, CA 91302

818.880.5552

The temple is open for in-person walk-in services only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some services will be adjusted to limit indoor time; outdoor services will continue as usual.

Website: malibuhindutemple.org

 

Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue

24855 Pacific Coast Highway

310.456.2178

Sabbat on the Beach Fridays at 7 p.m.

Traditional Shabbat prayer with Cantor Marcelo on Saturdays 9 to 10:15 a.m. Livestream on Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001034607811

For upcoming events, visit: mjcs.org

 

Malibu Pacific Church

3324 Malibu Canyon Road

310.456.1611

On-site service outdoors with masks, Sundays 10 a.m. 

Online Service ,10 a.m. 

Website: malibupacific.church/online

According to the website, a typical onsite service lasts about 60 minutes and provides a mix of contemporary and traditional music and has a practical sermon. The online service lasts about 45 minutes and provides a variety of worship experiences that encourages engagement through digital medium.

 

Malibu United Methodist Church

30128 Morning View Drive

310.589.0053

Sundays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Worship in the courtyard 

RSVP to attend: rsvp.church/r/a3uxB2f5

Website: malibuumc.org

Our Lady of Malibu Church Collection

 

Our Lady of Malibu Catholic Church

3625 Winter Canyon Road

310.456.2361

In person and Zoom services 

Saturdays 5 p.m. in church

Sundays 8 a.m. in church

10 a.m. in church (Zoom link available from cvespe@olmalibu.org)

12:30 p.m. in church

Website: olmalibu.org

According to the OLM website, there are no capacity limitations and masks are optional for those who are vaccinated and required for those who aren’t. They will not be verifying vaccinations upon return. OLM is offering a social distancing space of three feet inside for those who prefer with caution upon return. Communion will be in the form of break and reception. 

 

Serra Retreat

3401 Serra Road

310.456.6631

According to the center’s website: You may to visit the grounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for personal prayer and relaxation. No reservation is needed. Weekend visits to the grounds are by appointment only. Please call during the week so they can notify the gatehouse. 

Website: serraretreat.com

 

St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church

28211 Pacific Coast Highway

310.457.7966

Sundays 8 a.m. online facebook.com/staidanmalibu/videos/

10 a.m. in person

Website: staidanschurch.org

 

Waveside Church

6955 Fernhill Drive

310.774.1927

On-site and online services

Sundays 10:10 a.m. online

Tuesdays Waveside Recovery 7 p.m. via Zoom #233 838 558.

Website: wavesidechurch.com

 

This listing is up to date based on information available online as of Tuesday, July 20. It will be updated at malibutimes.com if information changes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.