The Malibu High School Theatre Department is preparing to present its fall play “Eurydice,” which will be available to stream on both Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
Director Jodi Plaia and Malibu High School’s talented actors and designers got creative in producing “Eurydice,” written by Sara Ruhl.
“Due to the necessity of maintaining COVID standards during the filming of the play for streaming, a special twist was added by the amazing director, Jodi Plaia,” a press release from Malibu Arts Angels stated, later adding, “She took the COVID restrictions as an opportunity to explore the ancient Greek tradition of using theatre masks. Plaia incorporated the traditional theatre masks that date back to ancient Greek times when actors used these masks to enhance the physicality of a character and increase the dramatic effect of their productions.”
The theatrical masks harken back to classical theater--appropriate for the play’s theme, a reimagining of the classic myth of Orpheus—while also allowing actors to subtly maintain COVID-19 safety standards of mask wearing.
Streaming passes cost $30 per family and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at malibu.smmusd.org.
