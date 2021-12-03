In the week from Tuesday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 29, 10 more Malibu residents reported cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, a total of 728 cases of the virus have been reported in Malibu. There remained 11 deaths attributed to the virus among Malibu residents.
In total, 7,765 Malibu residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine—up 164 in the last 10 days. As of Nov. 24, a total of 5,705 students ages 12-17 in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 85 percent of the student body ages 12 and up. New numbers available from LA County show 1,821 students ages five-11 in the district have been vaccinated—28 percent of the student body in that age group.
As of Tuesday, there were three cases of COVID-19 reported at the Malibu Middle/High school campus, resulting in 17 quarantines. No cases were reported at either of Malibu’s two public elementary schools.
