Beachgoers are being asked to avoid Little Dume Beach in Malibu after a large rockslide occurred, rendering the area unsafe. Fire officials warned of a possible unstable cliff, which could lead to more falling rocks in the area. City of Malibu building safety and geology staff were working with LA County Beaches & Harbors and as well as California State Parks to investigate and determine further actions, hazards to the public or notifications.
No injuries have been reported.
The location of the slide was directly below 28824 Cliffside Drive, according to the city and numerous TV news helicopter shots. NBC/4 reported Monday afternoon that the home has been red-tagged and the owners have had to leave.
Although many news outlets reported that the slide happened at around 12 p.m. Monday, local resident Eric Pierson said in a phone interview he witnessed the slide from the top of the cliff on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m. while taking videos of two friends who were out surfing. The friends also witnessed the slide, Pierson said.
At the time of the slide, the tide was high and the water started getting muddy, Pierson described. The area of beach now covered by rocks that fell from the partially collapsed cliff measures about 100 feet long and 30 to 40 feet tall, he estimated.
Pierson, a general contractor, has a theory of what caused the rock slide. He explained that all of the storm runoff from Cliffside Drive is collected in a drain box at the top of the cliff, which in turn connects to a vertical pipe that runs down to the beach. He thinks someone’s drain box was severed from the vertical pipe, and that last week’s rain was soaking into the cliff instead of running down to the beach inside the pipe like it was supposed to.
Calls to California State Parks officials were not immediately answered; Pierson's hypothesis has not been verified by any public agencies as of Monday.
According to TV news footage it appeared that there had been two slides instead of just one, but Pierson stated that one of the slides actually happened about two years ago.
The City of Malibu wrote its communications team will send out further updates via their website, alerts and social media.
And they want to build a parking lot against all TAXPAYERS wishes to accommodate outsiders on very precious & fragile land? This is the reason we do not need a parking lot on Westward Beach!!!
