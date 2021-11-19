On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Malibu announced the road connecting Westward Beach to the Point Dume Beach parking lot had been successfully rebuilt.
The road fully washed out between Friday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. At the time, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors was not able to provide any ballpark for how long the rebuild might take, although a spokesperson said at the time the estimated cost was expected to come in at about $1.2 million, coming out of an LA County Extraordinary Maintenance Fund.
The City of Malibu statement on the reopening of the road also said restrooms 1 and 3 were open to the public as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, though construction was continuing on restroom 3 “with chemical toilets available at that location.”
