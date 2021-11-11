Dry conditions and gusty wind have Central and Southern California bracing for elevated fire danger this week, from Tuesday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 14.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts wind gusts from 30-55 miles per hour from Tuesday night through Thursday and peaking Wednesday for areas of the state including the Santa Barbara Mountains, South Coast, I-5 corridor, Santa Clarita Valley and outer coastal waters. On Thursday and Friday, gusts up to 50 miles per hour were predicted to be strongest over LA and Ventura counties, with humidity on Friday expected between eight and 20 percent--meaning elevated brief critical fire weather conditions. Wind gusts were predicted through Sunday.
“Be extra careful with anything that can start a fire,” the NWS tweeted. “We’re still in high fire season despite the recent rain.”
NWS recommended drivers slow down, avoid large trucks and trailers and watch for downed trees and power lines. The weather service warned seeking shelter in camper trailers was not advisable--campsites are often full of trees which come down in high wind events. “If high winds are forecast, consider rescheduling [camping trips],” the NWS tweeted.
