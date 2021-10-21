COVID-19 numbers are slowly dipping and community spread has decreased, but health officials urge that does not mean the pandemic is over, especially for kids under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated.
“While the county is in a better place this year with 60 percent of the nearly 10.3 million LA County residents fully vaccinated, Halloween can still present COVID-19 transmission risk this year,” according to a press release from the LA County Department of Public Health, which later added, “The safest activities will be those that are outside, including outdoor costume parties, pumpkin patch visits, outdoor ghost tours, hayrides and trick-or-treating—when done safely. Wherever possible, aim to be outside, particularly if you are with individuals, including children, that are not yet vaccinated; masks covering your nose and mouth should be worn if in crowds or close contact with others not in your household.”
According to county health experts, it is best to avoid “closed spaces with poor air flow,” “crowded places with many people nearby” and “close contact settings especially where people are talking, laughing, screaming, or breathing heavily close together.”
More helpful information is available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/holidays.htm.
