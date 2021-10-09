Malibu residents showed up in droves on Saturday, Oct. 2, to voice support for abortion access, part of a nationwide rally in opposition to Texas’ six-week abortion ban. Among the protesters was longtime Malibuite Sandy Stackler, age 83, who attended the rally with daughter Suzie Myers and granddaughter Lila Halbers.
“I’ve been at this for a long time,” Stackler said, citing decades of protesting.
“We need women in power—that’s what we need,” Stackler continued, “because until we get it, until we get a woman president ... then we have to keep fighting.”
Note: On Wednesday, a federal judge issued an injunction temporarily halting enforcement of the Texas six-week abortion ban. On Friday, that judgment was overruled by a higher court, reinstating the ban just two days later.
