Starting Jan. 1, 2022, residents of single-family homes in Malibu may have one additional waste container to haul out to the curb on trash pick-up day—a container for “organic waste recycling.” The City of Malibu is launching the new program in order to comply with a new state law, California Senate Bill 1383, which has the goal of reducing the amount of organic waste going into landfills and reducing emissions (like methane) from decaying food that contribute to global warming.
Residents will be responsible for sorting organics according to specific information to be provided by their city-permitted solid waste hauler: Waste Management or Universal Waste Services.
Residential organic waste, which includes leaves, twigs, grass cuttings and food scraps, will go to organic recycling facilities to be composted or “digested” into biofuel and electricity.
Businesses and multifamily residential dwellings (with five or more units) must start organic recycling or have an approved exemption waiver even earlier—by Oct. 1, 2021.
“Tier 1 commercial edible food generators,” which the state defines as supermarkets, grocery stores, food service providers, food distributors and wholesale food vendors, will begin participating in an edible food recovery program in 2022, which includes donating unsold fresh produce, meat, dairy, eggs, packaged foods and a small amount of prepared foods.
“Tier 2 edible food generators” must participate in edible food recovery by Jan. 1, 2024. Those include large hospitals, hotels, large venues, large events, large restaurants, large state agency facilities and schools with on-site food facilities. The edible food from these participants would generally be prepared foods, some packaged food and small quantities of whole foods.
For additional information, check out malibucity.org/organics or calrecycle.ca.gov/organics/slcp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.