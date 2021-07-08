Born and raised in Malibu, Noah Taublieb has been making award winning compositions for video games, social media accounts, podcasts and feature film documentaries as well as having worked for the Malibu Farmers Market since he was 16 years old. He’s proud to present his music Sunday, July 11, returning to his home at the Malibu Famers Market.
The market takes place on Sunday morning from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Malibu Civic Center. Each week, it features fresh produce, prepared foods and more.
