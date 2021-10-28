The following incidents were reported from Sept. 16-Oct. 14:
9/16
Vandalism
A high-pressure air compressor near Las Tunas Beach was vandalized; damage was estimated to cost $1,500 to repair. The victim said all the employees arrived at the location to see all four tires on the compressor were flat and had puncture holes. The report did not clarify if there were any security cameras available for evidence.
10/8
Damaged box
A mailbox on Encinal Canyon Road was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the mailbox was left with pry marks and was unsure if there were any items stolen during the time the incident was reported. There were no cameras available for evidence.
10/14
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Malibu Surfrider Beach was broken into and a purse containing personal documents was stolen. The driver’s-side window was shattered and estimated to cost $500 to repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.