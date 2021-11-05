November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month and the Agoura Animal Shelter is offering deals to find forever homes for older dogs and cats. Adoption prices will be slashed to only $5 for any animal over five years of age. The “5 for 5” special includes adoption, microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations. Appointments are recommended.
As The Malibu Times went to print, five-year-old German Shepherd Kai was available for adoption. Thirteen-year-old Moose, a small Parson Russ terrier was available, as well as Ingrid, an eight-year-old Tabby cat.
Contact agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov. or call 818.991.0071 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
For general information contact LA County Animal Care & Control Mondays through Thursdays from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 562.728.4882.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.