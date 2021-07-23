The following incidents were reported between June 1 – July 9:
6/1
Night burglar
An estimated $2,500 of office, auto and gardening supplies were stolen from a storage unit on PCH. The victim said they captured the suspects on security footage walking into the property and taking the items from the unit. Due to the angle of the camera, they were unable to get a clear description of the suspects.
6/8
Online fraud
A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and a wallet, iPhone and $6,000 worth of camera equipment were stolen. The victim received a notification of an online charge of $3,400 at Nordstrom.
6/13
Ransacked
A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the keys before going surfing and, upon return, the keys were left in the ignition and his iPhone and wallet were stolen from the center console. There were no witnesses or cameras available for evidence.
6/24
Grand theft
A property on Sea Level Drive was broken into and an estimated $15,000 worth of jewelry and electronics were stolen. The victim returned from a dentist appointment and saw the rear door to his residence along with the garage door left open. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
6/25
Attempted robbery
Two suspects attempted to saw off a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius parked on PCH. A witness said he saw two men driving a black four door sedan, lift his neighbor’s Prius with a jack and attempt to saw off the catalytic converter. When the witness contacted the owner of the vehicle to inform him of the incident, the owner said thieves have tried to steal his converter before.
6/26
Identity theft
A vehicle parked on Nicholas Beach Road was broken into and a wallet and iPhone were stolen. The victim hid the key fob behind the spare tire, went to surf and, upon return, the key fob was missing and the vehicle was locked. The victim was able to get a spare key and realized his belongings were stolen. The victim was notified of an unauthorized charge of $6,088 and $3,684 at a Bloomingdales in Century City. A neighbor said they were able to provide video footage of the suspects using the key fob to unlock the vehicle and steal his cellphone and wallet.
6/27
Petty theft
A vehicle parked on Castlerock Road was broken into and a purse and iPhone were stolen. There were no cameras available for evidence.
6/28
Smashed and dashed
A vehicle parked on Winding Way was broken into and the back window was shattered. The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a gray shirt. The window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.
7/1
Petty theft
A Malibu Waste Disposal District trash can worth $50 was stolen from a property on PCH. The victim said they have security cameras; however, they were unable to find any footage of the incident.
7/2
Burglary
A vehicle parked on Encinal Canyon Road was broken into and the driver’s side window was smashed. The vehicle was ransacked while the victim was hiking at Backbone Trail and his iPhone and backpack were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The window was estimated to cost $400 to repair.
Grand Theft
A catalytic converter estimated to be worth $3,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked on PCH.
7/3
Burglary
A vehicle parked on Topanga State Beach was broken into and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim was surfing and when he returned to his vehicle he noticed the driver’s keyhole was damaged and his wallet was missing from the center console. The victim later received a notification of a $1,715 charge to his credit card at Nordstrom in Canoga Park and a $300 charge at Costco Warehouse. The victim was also informed that an unauthorized charge of $931 was declined. The damage to the vehicle was estimated to cost $200 to repair.
Shattered window
A vehicle parked on Grasswood Avenue was broken into and a Nike backpack and $1,000 in cash were stolen. The smashed window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.
Burglary
A purse and $2,000 in cash were stolen from a vehicle parked on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. The rear passenger window was shattered and multiple items were stolen including a Kate Spade purse and multiple credit cards.
Grand theft
A purse was stolen from a vehicle parked at Nicholas Canyon Beach. The victim hid the purse behind the driver’s seat under a blanket. The victim was informed that an estimated $5,400 was charged in credit cards at a Target and Home Depot.
7/5
Surf swipe
An iPhone, wallet and designer bag were stolen from a vehicle parked near Zuma Beach while the victim was surfing. The victim received a notification of a $123 charge to his credit card at a Chevron gas station on PCH. A second charge at Best Buy in Canoga Park was declined. The victim said he pinged his phone and it was located in Sylmar.
7/6
Burglary
A purse was stolen from a locked vehicle parked in the Malibu Lagoon parking lot. There were no damages made to the vehicle. The victim said they were sure they locked the vehicle.
Fraud alert
A vehicle parked on Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim later received a notification of charges totaling $33,298 at a department store. The victim said his phone was compromised by the suspects and he was unable to open his email account to change his bank account password electronically.
7/7
Grand theft
A vehicle parked on Vantage Point Terrace was broken into and ransacked. The victim left his vehicle unlocked and an estimated $1,900 worth of tools and a $500 pair of designer sunglasses were stolen.
7/8
Vandalism
A vehicle parked near the Malibu Coast Animal Hospital was vandalized and the driver’s side mirror was detached. The manager was able to provide security footage but was unable to record the time of the incident.
7/9
Beach theft
A vehicle parked on Nicholas Beach parking lot was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key fob under the front driver’s side tire, went surfing and, upon return, the key fob was missing and his iPhone and wallet were stolen.
