With 94 new coronavirus cases reported among Malibu residents in the past 31 days, August 2021 is now the month with the single highest rate of transmission of the virus since testing began in March 2020. The 94 cases recorded from Aug. 1-31 make five more than the previous record for new infections set in Malibu in January, when 89 new cases were recorded.
In total, 608 confirmed cases have been discovered among residents, with nine deaths reported due to the viral disease COVID-19. Twenty-two of those new cases came in the week from Aug. 24–30.
In the past week, another 67 residents have received their first shot of a vaccine, bringing the total number of residents at least partially vaccinated up to 7,040.
