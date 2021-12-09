One Additional Death Attributed to COVID-19

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, 12 Malibu residents have died from COVID-19, as of the latest available data from the health department. That marks one additional death caused by the virus in the past week. Since April 2020, 741 cases have been reported among Malibu residents, up 11 in the week from Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
An outbreak involving eight cases was reported at Malibu Middle School in the past week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, there remained 20 students and/or staff members quarantined due to the outbreak at the school. The outbreak represents the largest case of community spread at a Malibu school campus since classes resumed for in-person learning at the beginning of this school year. No cases were reported at either of Malibu’s two public elementary schools.
In total, 7,840 Malibu residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine--up 75 since the latest available count. As of Dec. 2, 5,725 students ages 12-17 in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 85 percent of the student body ages 12 and up. Numbers available from LA County show 2,171 students ages five-11 in the district have been vaccinated--34.5 percent of the student body in that age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.