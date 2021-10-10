A Malibu family’s restaurant has just earned a high honor in the foodie world.
Chifa restaurant in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles was recently awarded a bib gourmand designation by the prestigious Michelin Guide. The Chinese, Peruvian and Taiwanese establishment was opened only last November during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honored eatery was founded and is run by John Liu and Rica Leon of Malibu, along with Leon’s brother Humberto and mother Wendy.
Chifa is one of only 16 restaurants in all of Los Angeles and Orange counties to earn the bib gourmand distinction in 2021. While Michelin starred restaurants are more expensive, elaborate and considered fancier establishments, bib gourmand restaurants “offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less,” according Michelin.
Liu, Leon and their three children, along with other Malibu friends and family, all work at Chifa.
