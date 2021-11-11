The Malibu Half Marathon is back this weekend after a virtual version in 2020. The 13th annual race will now expand into a two-day event. A 5K and Kids’ Fun Run will take place Saturday, Nov. 13.
The half marathon starts Sunday morning, Nov. 14, at Zuma Beach. The course is an out-and-back race along Pacific Coast Highway. Four thousand runners are expected for the sell-out event.
Runners can also participate in a virtual race again this year. The event is expected to raise more than $35,000 for two chosen charities: The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and Girls on the Run Los Angeles.
“One of the best parts of my job is to show up with a big check every year for organizations like these,” said Race Director Erica Segel.
