Residents, along with the local population of Mallard ducks, Canada geese and coots will soon get their Legacy Park nature preserve back. The pond, which is normally kept full most of the year with storm runoff water, totally dried up this spring in the middle of duckling season. The statewide drought took its toll.
Meanwhile, the construction of a new office park and shopping center—the La Paz project—right across the street was running into difficulties with groundwater as workers excavated a future underground parking garage. A large volume of water was being cleaned by the construction company and then discharged into Malibu Creek every day.
Some residents were concerned about the quality of the water being discharged to the creek, while others, like Malibu Council Member Steve Uhring, complained that it seemed like a waste to dump that water in the creek when the pond right across the street was completely dried up and needed water—not only to look better, but to sustain plants and wildlife.
City council directed the city manager to find a solution.
Once city staff confirmed that the La Paz water discharge into Malibu Creek was permitted by the state and met all the testing requirements to go into the Legacy park pond, they began filling the pond.
When the La Paz dewatering activity ends in early 2022, the Malibu Public Works Department will keep the pond at least semi-full during spring and summer via a long-term solution of using treated water from the Civic Center Water Treatment Facility.
Staff was expected to bring various long-term options to the city council in August.
