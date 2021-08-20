Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors and the City of Malibu announced on Thursday that the Westward Beach parking lot and entry road would be closed indefinitely due to erosion from high tides and waves over the previous days.
County workers were on site throughout the day on Friday, Aug. 20, to shore up the already heavily eroded roadway where large chunks of asphalt and pavement had already broken off into the surf. On Friday afternoon, backhoes could be seen unloading large boulders to work as a temporary guard against waves predicted to reach 6.7 feet on Friday evening's high tide.
"The high tides over the past few nights have undermined the access road to the Point Dume parking lots," LA County Beaches and Harbors posted on social media on Friday. "We’re placing boulders to try to prevent further damage tonight. The parking lots and access road are closed. We don’t know when they’ll reopen."
The emergency work was undertaken amid hazardous ocean conditions.
"A {BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT} is in effect through Saturday evening as a significant South Swell fills in to Los Angeles County. Elevated surf, high tides, and strong current lateral and rip currents will exist at all beach locations! Swim/Surf in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower," LA County Lifeguards tweeted.
The dangerous conditions were expected to last through the day on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.