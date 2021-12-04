The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains is hosting a silent auction to raise funds to support the last reproducing population of southwestern pond turtles in the Santa Monica Mountains. To see and bid on a 13” x 15” watercolor painting by local Topanga artist Catherine Tirr, go to app.galabid.com/rcdsmm-turtles.
The painting was inspired by one of the last refugia ponds holding threatened southwestern pond turtles. All proceeds raised from the auction will be spent on installing a permanent water delivery system to the turtle ponds, in order to keep them filled during times of drought.
The auction will close on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. Donations can also be made directly to the project via the RCD’s website at rcdsmm.org/donation-campaign-page-2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.