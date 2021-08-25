Another 22 residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week from Aug. 17-23, with the total number of positive tests among residents now at 584. There remained nine deaths attributed to the disease COVID-19 locally. Nearly 100 cases of the virus have been reported in town since late-July—a stark increase over the low numbers recorded in June. Since last week, an additional 49 residents received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, pushing up the total number of vaccinated residents to 6,977.
The vaccinations come amid increased vaccine pressure from both the public and private sector. This week, the LA County Department of Public Health issued a mandate that anyone attending indoor “mega events”—those with more than 1,000 people in attendance—must show proof of vaccination beginning Sept. 20.
The vaccinations also come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Previously, the Pfizer, as well as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, were approved for emergency use.
Those who have received either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines will also be offered another “booster” shot eight months after their second shot beginning in September, for added protection against new variants of the virus including the easily transmissible Delta variant, the federal government reported this week.
