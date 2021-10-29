One additional local death has been attributed to COVID-19 this week, bringing the total number of Malibu residents to have died with the virus up to 11. Four additional cases of the virus were reported among Malibuites in the week from Oct. 19-25, for a total of 674 coronavirus cases reported in the city since April 2020.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 26, there were zero known cases of COVID-19 reported at any of Malibu’s three public school sites—Malibu Middle/High school, Malibu Elementary or Webster Elementary. There was one student or staff member quarantining from the Webster campus.
As for vaccinations, 7,454 Malibu residents ages 12 and up have been at least partially vaccinated—48 of those occurred in the last week. Among students, vaccination rates remained high. According to LA County Public Health, 83.7 percent of Santa Monica/Malibu students have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In a district of about 6,6
