Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Date Night Drive-In Movie at Paramount Ranch on Saturday, Dec. 11, with a showing of “Love Actually”--a 2003 Christmas-themed romantic comedy. Frequently shown during the Christmas season, the film has become a modern-day Christmas staple.
The nonprofit Samofund invites the public to join them “for a wintery evening under the stars, and revel in the challenges posed by love in its many guises for a group of Londoners (and some in the U.S.--for those who know the story!).”
Moviegoers can watch the movie inside or outside of their vehicles. In addition, they can bring cash for a “fabulous raffle,” and purchase popcorn and holiday gifts for sal-- just visit the purple pop-up tent on arrival and see what’s there.
The gates to the Paramount Ranch drive-in open at 3:30 p.m., an optional guided walking tour with movie expert Mike Malone begins at 4 p.m., and the program starts 5:15 p.m.
All proceeds go toward the $12 million rebuild of the historic structures at Paramount Ranch destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. The restoration project is being managed by the National Park Service. Donations will be matched by the federal government up to $500,000. For more information on the project, go to samofund.org/paramount-project
Admission tickets at $35 per car are available for advance purchase at betterunite.com/SAMOFund-datenightdrive-inloveactually . Tickets will not be sold at the event.
Paramount Ranch is located at 2903 Cornell Road, Agoura Hills.
