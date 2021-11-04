In its quest to form an independent school district separate from Santa Monica, the City of Malibu is looking for your opinions on what you value most in a new school district. Malibu community members, regardless of whether or not they have school-aged children, are encouraged to complete a survey to help guide a community visioning process for Malibu schools. The city has also formed a planning committee composed of education experts and Malibu school parents and will conduct a series of focus groups with a diverse array of stakeholders to help refine how the community’s values would be reflected in a new MUSD.
“Schools are integral to our community. We need local control of our schools so that they may reflect our community values,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a prepared statement provided by the city. “This is why school district separation remains one of the top priorities of the city and why I urge everyone to complete this survey and let their voices be heard.”
The next public LA County meeting on the City of Malibu’s petition for school unification is Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. Details will soon be posted on the Malibu City website.
All community members are encouraged to complete the online survey by Nov. 12, 2021. Go to: MalibuCity.org/MUSDSurvey. A Spanish language survey is available at MalibuCity.org/EncuestaMUSD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.