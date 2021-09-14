Camping Banned, Hotel Approved - KBUU Newswire Tues Sept 14
= Surf is macking … huge waves … 8 feet … thundering into Malibu.
= Polls close at 8 tonight in California … the recall will determine of Malibu city council meetings will reopen to in-person attendance.
= Camping will soon be illegal on any city street or other city property.
= The city council goes past midnight to approve Norm Haney's proposed hotel.
= California recall election results … tonight from 9 to 11 … on KBUU.
Malibu's Only Local Daily News ...
Weekdays 7-9:30 on FM 99.1 and streaming at www.radiomalibu.net
Miss the newscast? The continuous replay is on FM 99.1 HD2 middays until 2pm. Stream it at s7.viastreaming.net/6500
Major stories posted later in the day at www.radiomalibu.net
Breaking news stories always go first to the radio, and then the KBUU Facebook page,
