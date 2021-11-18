Volunteers are being sought to help plant 5,000 trees this weekend in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The community event, sponsored by Clarins and The Malibu Foundation, is happening Saturday, Nov. 20. Five thousand resilient native trees and shrubs are set to be planted and more than 50,000 seeds will be dispersed with the help of volunteers. The National Park Service is cosponsoring the event to replenish flora lost in the Woolsey Fire three years ago.
Food trucks will be on hand as well as music and craft activities for children. A Replant Love hat or long sleeve tee shirts are available for early arrivals while supplies last.
Registration is required. Go to replantlove.com to register or donate.
All plants, gardening supplies and tools will be provided, as well as coffee.
