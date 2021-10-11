The family of Emily Shane—the 13-year-old Malibu High School student killed on Pacific Coast Highway in 2010—is calling on community members to help them with a letter-writing campaign to keep Shane’s killer behind bars.
The man convicted of killing Shane, Sina Khankhanian, has been in prison since 2012 serving a sentence of 15 years to life for second degree murder. Khankharian was 26 at the time of the incident and 28 at the time of sentencing. According to Shane’s father Michel, he is now up for parole.
The hearing comes just weeks after Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of killing Robert Kennedy in Los Angeles in 1968, was granted parole. The decision drew renewed criticism of LA County District Attorney George Gascón’s policy of not sending prosecutors to argue against parole for most convicted criminals who have served time behind bars in LA County.
The hearing is set to take place on Nov. 2, and the California Department of Corrections is accepting written correspondence on the matter through Oct. 15.
“If you would like justice served or have been touched by this murder of my little girl, Emily, who was all of 13 with her whole life ahead of her, please write,” Michel wrote in a column available here.
(0) comments
